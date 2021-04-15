On this day ...
APRIL 15, 1984 — Ben Crenshaw won the Masters by two strokes over Tom Watson.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State vs. Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. in NCAA tournament second round in Omaha, Neb.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 11 a.m. in Big Sky semifinal in Ogden, Utah
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Marian (Ind.), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Marian (Ind.), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai (2), 4 p.m. at Clearwater Park
Kendrick at Grangeville JV, 4 p.m.
Grangeville at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Lewiston JV, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Touchet (2), 2 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino (2), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman at Rogers, 3 p.m.
Clarkston at West Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Othello boys at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston girls at Othello, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman boys at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.
East Valley girls at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, first round, 8 a.m. and noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore (2), 9:30 a.m., ROOT
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Charleston-WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA — WNBA draft, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Boston at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16, 2nd leg, 5 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16, 2nd leg, 7 p.m., FS1
Rugby — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2; NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 1:55 a.m. Friday, ESPN2