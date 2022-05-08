On this day ...
MAY 8, 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, won the Preakness Stakes by eight lengths over Blue Swords.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utah Valley at Washington State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Utah Valley at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 4 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; W Series: race 2, 7:35 a.m., ESPN2; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Formula One: The Miami Grand Prix, 11 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League tournament championship: Army at Boston U., 9 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament semifinal: TBD, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 4, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TBS; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 4, 7 p.m., TBS
Tennis — Madrid-ATP singles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: semifinals, 10 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS2
College softball — UCLA at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
USFL — Houston vs. New Orleans, noon, NBC
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 4, 12:40 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 4, 5 p.m., TNT
WNBA — Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 championship: Mexico vs. U.S., 10 p.m., FS2
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia vs. College of Idaho, 1 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament at Harris Field
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round
Lakeland vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A district tournament first round at Sandpoint
Lakeland-Moscow winner at Sandpoint, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series
Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at Orofino
Grangeville-St. Maries loser at Orofino, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Grangeville-St. Maries winner at Orofino, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Pullman at West Valley (2), 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Orofino vs. Grangeville, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament at St. Maries
Orofino-Grangeville loser at St. Maries, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
Orofino-Grangeville winner at St. Maries, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino, Grangeville and Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Colfax at Meadowwood, 9 a.m.
Pomeroy at subdistrict, 8 a.m. at Walla Walla
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m. in Cascade Conference tournament, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school baseball — Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1)
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Rome-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 4, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Philadelphia at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT