On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 23, 1992 — Manon Rheaume became the first woman to play in one of the four major pro sports leagues when she took the ice in the first period for the NHL expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game. The 20-year-old goalie faced nine shots and allowed two goals in St. Louis’ 6-4 victory.

Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Northern Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Provo, Utah

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho, Washington State at Bill Dellinger Invitational, 8 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.

Deary at St. John Endicott-Lacrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Troy at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Highland, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Lakeland at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.

Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.

East Valley at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Pullman, Clarkston, Kennewick, Hermiston, Handford at Prout, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Futsal — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, round of 16, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

Swimming — ISL: Match 9, CBSSN, 11 a.m., CBSSN

MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ROOT

Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 p.m., 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis

Golf — The Ryder Cup: opening ceremony, 2 p.m., TGC

College football — Marshall at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, round of 16 first leg, 5 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, round of 16 first leg, 7 p.m., FS2

WNBA playoffs — Dallas at Chicago, first round, 5 p.m., ESPN2; New York at Phoenix, first round, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — Carolina at Houston, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network

College volleyball — Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2

Rugby — NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, preliminary final, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2

Tags