On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 23, 1992 — Manon Rheaume became the first woman to play in one of the four major pro sports leagues when she took the ice in the first period for the NHL expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game. The 20-year-old goalie faced nine shots and allowed two goals in St. Louis’ 6-4 victory.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Provo, Utah
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho, Washington State at Bill Dellinger Invitational, 8 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Deary at St. John Endicott-Lacrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Highland, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lakeland at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.
East Valley at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman, Clarkston, Kennewick, Hermiston, Handford at Prout, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Futsal — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, round of 16, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Swimming — ISL: Match 9, CBSSN, 11 a.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 p.m., 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Golf — The Ryder Cup: opening ceremony, 2 p.m., TGC
College football — Marshall at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, round of 16 first leg, 5 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, round of 16 first leg, 7 p.m., FS2
WNBA playoffs — Dallas at Chicago, first round, 5 p.m., ESPN2; New York at Phoenix, first round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Carolina at Houston, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
College volleyball — Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 1:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Rugby — NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, preliminary final, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2