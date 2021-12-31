On this day ...
DECEMBER 31, 1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scored 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win against the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr threw three touchdown passes in the first title game played in Green Bay.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State vs. Central Michigan, 9 a.m. in Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
California at Washington State, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Washington State vs. Central Michigan, 9 a.m. in Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450); CFP semifinal: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — California at Washington State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College football — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, 8 a.m., ESPN; The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS; CFP semifinal: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NHL — Anaheim at Vegas, noon, ROOT
Tennis — ATP Cup Day 1: group stage, 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — California at Washington St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
SATURDAY
Tennis — ATP Cup Day 1: group stage, 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; ATP Cup Day 2: group stage, 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., USA
College football — Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn St. 9 a.m., ESPN2; Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 9:30 a.m., ABC; Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita St., 9 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Villanova at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., CBS; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Providence at DePaul, noon, Fox; San Diego St. at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBS; Butler at UConn, 1 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Skiing — World Cup: Women’s slalom, 1 p.m., NBC
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (lightweights), 2 p.m., Fox
NHL — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., TNT; Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT