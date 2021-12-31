On this day ...

DECEMBER 31, 1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scored 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win against the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr threw three touchdown passes in the first title game played in Green Bay.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington State vs. Central Michigan, 9 a.m. in Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

California at Washington State, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Washington State vs. Central Michigan, 9 a.m. in Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450); CFP semifinal: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Women’s college basketball — California at Washington State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

College football — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, 8 a.m., ESPN; The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS; CFP semifinal: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NHL — Anaheim at Vegas, noon, ROOT

Tennis — ATP Cup Day 1: group stage, 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Tennis

Women’s college basketball — California at Washington St., 7 p.m., Pac-12

NBA — Portland at L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ROOT

SATURDAY

Tennis — ATP Cup Day 1: group stage, 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; ATP Cup Day 2: group stage, 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., USA

College football — Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn St. 9 a.m., ESPN2; Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 9:30 a.m., ABC; Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita St., 9 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Villanova at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., CBS; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Providence at DePaul, noon, Fox; San Diego St. at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBS; Butler at UConn, 1 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Wyoming, 2 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Skiing — World Cup: Women’s slalom, 1 p.m., NBC

Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (lightweights), 2 p.m., Fox

NHL — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., TNT; Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

