DECEMBER 18, 1930 — Adolph Rupp coached his first game at Kentucky, a 67-19 win against Georgetown College in Kentucky. Rupp retired in 1972 after winning 879 games and four national titles.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Colfax, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College football — National Signing Day, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool, semifinal, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg, 11:20 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Western Carolina at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Tennessee at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Albany at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1; North Carolina at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ESPN2; The Neon Hoops Showcase: Kentucky vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Miami at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Boston at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Colorado at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, first round, 6:30 p.m., TGC