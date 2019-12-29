On this day ...
DECEMBER 29, 1979 — Safety Vernon Perry set an NFL playoff record with four interceptions to lead the Houston Oilers to a 17-14 victory against the San Diego Chargers.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington at Washington State, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State, 5 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
NFL — San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, 9 a.m., FS1; Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1; Kansas at Stanford, noon, ABC; Navy at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State, 5 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Green Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m., Fox; Tennessee at Houston, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Washington at Dallas, Fox; San Francisco at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Villanova, 1 p.m., FS1
NBA — Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m., ESPN