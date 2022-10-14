On this day ...
OCTOBER 14, 1991 — New York Rangers right wing Mike Gartner scored his 500th career goal in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 9 a.m. in Las Vegas
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Meadows Valley at Salmon River, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Grangeville at St. Maries, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino vs. Bonners Ferry, 6 p.m. in Class 3A district tournament semifinal at Real Life Fields, Post Falls
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, game 2. 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 3, 1:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college volleyball — Washington State at Colorado, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school football — Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7), KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Colfax at Davenport, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Grangeville at Kellogg, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, 7:20 a.m., FS2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, game 2. 10 a.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 3, 1:30 p.m., FS1; N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 3, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, 7:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford, noon, USA
Men’s college soccer — Gonzaga at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Navy at SMU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; UTSA at FIU, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 5:30 p.m., USA
Tennis — San Diego-WTA quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12
NBA preseason — Dallas at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT; Denver at Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
High school football — teams TBD, 7 p.m., SWX
Women’s college volleyball — Oregon at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, 3:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, 7:20 a.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, fourth round qualifying, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, quarterfinal leg 2, 4 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 and 11:30 a.m., Tennis;
Horse racing — British Champions Day, 5:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Iowa St. at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Colgate at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; California at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana, noon, SWX; Oklahoma St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Ohio at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sacramento St. at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., SWX; Clemson at Florida St., 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m., Fox; Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Air Force at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, 12:30 p.m., NBC
MLB playoffs — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 4, 11 a.m., FS1; A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 3, 1 p.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (lightweights), 7:30 p.m., ESPN