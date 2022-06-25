On this day ...
JUNE 25, 1932 — Gene Sarazen won the U.S. Open by shooting a 286, the lowest in 20 years.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Pullman Patriots vs. Atkinson Baseball, 4 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Pullman’s Quann Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Kirkland (Wash.) Merchants, 1 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Rock Creek, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Nashville, 8 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 10 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250, 12:30 p.m., USA; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, 3 p.m., FS2; SRX Racing Series: South Boston, Va., 5 p.m., CBS
Basketball — Hoopfest, 8 a.m., SWX; BIG3: Tri-State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, 10 a.m., CBS
Rugby — MLR final: Seattle vs. Rugby New York, 9 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 1 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, third round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — USL Championship: Louisville City at Hartford, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, noon, ABC; Nashville at D.C. United, 2 p.m., ESPN
USFL playoffs — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, noon, Fox; New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 5 p.m., NBC
Track and field — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, day 3, 1 p.m., NBC
MLB — Washington at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 4 p.m., Fox; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7 p.m., FS1 and ROOT
Hockey — 3ICE: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Ultimate frisbee — American Ultimate Disc League: San Diego at Colorado, 4 p.m.
College World Series championship — Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — International friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 4:30 p.m., FS1
CFL — Toronto at British Columbia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, 10 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, final round, noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, final round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, 11 a.m., USA; NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, noon, Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, 2 p.m., NBC; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, 3 p.m., FS2
Basketball — Hoopfest, 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., SWX
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., FS1, and 10:30 a.m., FS2
College World Series championship — Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, game 2, noon, ESPN
Men’s soccer — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA FC, noon, ABC; MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m., FS1
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Track and field — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, day 4, 1 p.m., NBC and 2 p.m., USA
WNBA — Minnesota at Chicago, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Stanley Cup Final — Colorado at Tampa Bay, game 6, 5 p.m., ABC
Tennis — Wimbledon, first round, 3 a.m. Monday, ESPN