On this day ...
MARCH 28, 1992 — Christian Laettner hit a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give defending champion Duke a 104-103 overtime victory against Kentucky and a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Prairie vs. Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m. in Lewiston
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
MLB spring training — Texas vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: NC State vs. UConn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: Louisville vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
High school basketball — Powerade Jamfest: high school basketball skills competition, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
PHF hockey — The Isobel Cup final: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Seattle at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., ROOT