On this day ...

MARCH 28, 1992 — Christian Laettner hit a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give defending champion Duke a 104-103 overtime victory against Kentucky and a fifth consecutive trip to the Final Four.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at WWU Wine Valley Invitational, 8 a.m. in Walla Walla

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Prairie vs. Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m. in Lewiston

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis

MLB spring training — Texas vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT

Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: NC State vs. UConn, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: Louisville vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

High school basketball — Powerade Jamfest: high school basketball skills competition, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

PHF hockey — The Isobel Cup final: TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Seattle at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., ROOT

