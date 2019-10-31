On this day ...

OCTOBER 31, 2010 — For the first time in more than five years, Tiger Woods no longer is golf’s No. 1 player. Lee Westwood claimed the top ranking after PGA champion Martin Kaymer failed to finish among the top two at the Andalucia Masters in Spain. Westwood is the first European since Nick Faldo in 1994 to be No. 1.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Beijing Normal at Washington State, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Washington 2A District Tournament — Pullman at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, 7 p.m. TGC

Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Tajikistan, Group E, 12:50 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis

NBA — Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TNT; Denver at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Women’s college soccer — TCU at West Virginia, 4 p.m., FS1

College football — West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN

Mixed martial arts — PFL Playoffs: Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NFL — San Francisco at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Rugby — World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, 2 a.m. Friday, NBCSN

