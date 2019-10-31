On this day ...
OCTOBER 31, 2010 — For the first time in more than five years, Tiger Woods no longer is golf’s No. 1 player. Lee Westwood claimed the top ranking after PGA champion Martin Kaymer failed to finish among the top two at the Andalucia Masters in Spain. Westwood is the first European since Nick Faldo in 1994 to be No. 1.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Beijing Normal at Washington State, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Sacramento State, 7 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Utah at Washington State, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Washington 2A District Tournament — Pullman at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Clarkston at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, 7 p.m. TGC
Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Tajikistan, Group E, 12:50 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis
NBA — Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TNT; Denver at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college soccer — TCU at West Virginia, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — PFL Playoffs: Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — San Francisco at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Rugby — World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Wales, Bronze-medal match, 2 a.m. Friday, NBCSN