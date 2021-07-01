On this day ...
JULY 1, 1951 — Beverly Hanson won the Eastern Open by three strokes over Babe Zaharias in her first start on the LPGA Tour. Hanson is the only golfer to win a tournament in her first professional start.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Expos 18U, 11 a.m. in Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic at Medical Lake High School
Homedale at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 4:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs Crew Baseball Club, 7 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 5, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle vs. Toronto, 10 a.m., ROOT; MLB All-Star starters reveal, 6 p.m., ESPN; San Francisco at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, first round, 3 p.m., TGC; European Tour: The Irish Open, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC
Awards — ESPYS nomination special, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 5, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Men’s soccer — MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Rugby — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2; NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, 3 a.m. Friday, FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Tennis — Wimbledon: third round, 3 a.m. Friday, ESPN