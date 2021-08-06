On this day ...
AUGUST 6, 1992 — Carl Lewis led a U.S. sweep in the long jump in the Olympics with a mark of 28 feet, 5½ inches on his first attempt. Mike Powell took the silver and Joe Greene the bronze. Kevin Young demolished one of track’s oldest records with a time of 46.78 seconds in the 400 hurdles. Bruce Baumgartner became the first American wrestler to win medals in three consecutive Olympics, taking the gold in the 286-pound freestyle division.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., KLER-AM (1400), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, 9 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Washington, D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller, 5 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, 3 p.m., FS1
Olympic marathon — Women’s event, 3 p.m., USA
Olympic women’s golf — Final round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — LUX Fight League: Pedro Peña vs. Kevin Morales (strawweights), 4 p.m., FS2; XFC 45: Guilherme Faria vs. Daron Cruickshank (featherweights), 7 p.m., FS2
Olympic men’s basketball — Gold-medal game, 5 p.m., NBC
Olympic track and field — Finals, 5 p.m., NBC
Olympic men’s diving — Platform qualifying, 5 p.m., NBC; platform semifinal, 6 p.m., USA; platform final, 11:30 p.m., USA
Olympic men’s beach volleyball — Bronze-medal game, 6 p.m., CNBC; gold-medal game, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics — Group qualifying, 7:40 p.m., USA
Rodeo — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, round 1, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Olympic baseball — Bronze-medal game, 8:30 p.m., CNBC
Olympic men’s volleyball — Bronze-medal game, 9:30 p.m., USA
SATURDAY
Olympic women’s basketball — Bronze-medal game, midnight, CNBC
Olympic women’s water polo — Gold-medal game, 12:30 a.m., USA
Rugby — NRL: Penrith at Sydney, 12:30 a.m., FS2; NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah, 2:30 a.m., FS2
Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS1; Collingwood at Hawthorn, 9 p.m., FS2; Brisbane at Fremantle, midnight Sunday, FS2
Olympics — 5 and 9 a.m., 5 and 10 p.m., NBC
Golf — European Tour: Hero Open, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., CBS; USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinals, 11 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC; European Tour: Hero Open, third round, 5 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Auto racing — Formula E: round 13, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, 12:30 p.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — International friendly: Sevilla vs. Aston Villa, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; MLS: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, 9 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Hambletonian Stakes, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., FS1; Arizona at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Washington, D.C.-ATP and San Jose-WTA, semifinals, 1 p.m., Tennis
Pro football — 2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo (welterweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts — UFC 265: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN2
CFL — Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m., ESPN2