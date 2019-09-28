On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 28, 1920 — A Chicago grand jury indicted eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspended the eight players.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon

Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m.

Lewis-Clark Valley at Willamette, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 6 p.m.

Washington State at California, 1 p.m.

Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Oregon State at Washington State, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Priest River at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Border Battle, Pomeroy, 8 a.m.

Lewiston, Pullman at Linda Sheridan Crossover Classic, Spokane

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Lake City at Lewiston, noon

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Orofino at Coeur d’Alene Charter

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Lewiston, Potlatch, Logos at Connell (Wash.) Invitational, 11:45 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Oakland at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN

College football — Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450).

College volleyball — Washington State at California, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Liverpool at Sheffield United, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Schalke at RB Leipzig, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Brighton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Golf — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech, 9:30 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 3 p.m., TGC; Asia-Pacific Amateur, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2; European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC

Tennis — ITF Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA, Chengdu Opens finals and China Open, 9:30 p.m., Tennis

College football — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ABC; Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon, ElevenSports/PlutoTV; Clemson at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USC at Washington, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Iowa State at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Mississippi at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Minnesota at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Montana at UC Davis, 1 p.m., ROOT; North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., SWX; Mississippi State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; Connecticut at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio State at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Northern Arizona at Montana State, 6 p.m., SWX; Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — Xfinity qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Xfinity, Drive for the Cure, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

Track and field — World Outdoor Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Super Saturday from Santa Anita, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Major league Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m., FS1; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m., Fox; Oakland at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

Boxing — PBC Prelims, 4:30 p.m., FS1.

Marathon — Berlin Marathon, midnight, NBCSN.

SUNDAY

Tennis — Zhuhai Open and China Open, 4 a.m., Tennis; Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup, 8 a.m., Tennis

Auto racing — Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, 4:05 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA, Nitro St. Louis, 10 a.m., FS1, Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy, Roval 400, 11 a.m., NBC

Golf — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, 10 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 3 p.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga Hertha Berlin at Koln, 8:50 a.m., FS2. MLS, 2 p.m., FS1; MLS, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s soccer — NWSL, Portland at Reign, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Track and field — World Outdoor Championships, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 11 a.m., FS2.

NFL — New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Dallas at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m., NBC.

Rugby — World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa, 3 a.m. Monday, NBCSN

Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, noon, TBS; Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., ROOT

WNBA playoffs — Connecticut at Washington, noon, ESPN.

Cycling — UCI, Road Cycling World Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Tags

Recommended for you