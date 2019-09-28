On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 28, 1920 — A Chicago grand jury indicted eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspended the eight players.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon
Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Valley at Willamette, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Montana Western, 6 p.m.
Washington State at California, 1 p.m.
Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oregon State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Priest River at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Border Battle, Pomeroy, 8 a.m.
Lewiston, Pullman at Linda Sheridan Crossover Classic, Spokane
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, noon
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Orofino at Coeur d’Alene Charter
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Potlatch, Logos at Connell (Wash.) Invitational, 11:45 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN
College football — Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450).
College volleyball — Washington State at California, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Liverpool at Sheffield United, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Schalke at RB Leipzig, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Brighton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Golf — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech, 9:30 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 3 p.m., TGC; Asia-Pacific Amateur, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2; European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 4:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Tennis — ITF Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup, 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP/WTA, Chengdu Opens finals and China Open, 9:30 p.m., Tennis
College football — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ABC; Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Christian, 9 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Northern Colorado, noon, ElevenSports/PlutoTV; Clemson at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ABC; USC at Washington, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Iowa State at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Mississippi at Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Minnesota at Purdue, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Montana at UC Davis, 1 p.m., ROOT; North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., SWX; Mississippi State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; Connecticut at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio State at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Northern Arizona at Montana State, 6 p.m., SWX; Washington State at Utah, 7 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — Xfinity qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Xfinity, Drive for the Cure, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
Track and field — World Outdoor Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Super Saturday from Santa Anita, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Major league Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m., FS1; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m., Fox; Oakland at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — PBC Prelims, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
Marathon — Berlin Marathon, midnight, NBCSN.
SUNDAY
Tennis — Zhuhai Open and China Open, 4 a.m., Tennis; Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup, 8 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, 4:05 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA, Nitro St. Louis, 10 a.m., FS1, Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy, Roval 400, 11 a.m., NBC
Golf — LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, 10 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga Hertha Berlin at Koln, 8:50 a.m., FS2. MLS, 2 p.m., FS1; MLS, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL, Portland at Reign, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Track and field — World Outdoor Championships, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 11 a.m., FS2.
NFL — New England at Buffalo, 10 a.m., CBS; Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Dallas at New Orleans, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Rugby — World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa, 3 a.m. Monday, NBCSN
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, noon, TBS; Oakland at Seattle, 12:10 p.m., ROOT
WNBA playoffs — Connecticut at Washington, noon, ESPN.
Cycling — UCI, Road Cycling World Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN