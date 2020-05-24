On this day ...
MAY 24, 1981 — The Indianapolis 500 ended in controversy when Mario Andretti, who finished second to Bobby Unser, is declared the winner because Unser broke a rule during a slowdown period near the end of the race. The decision is later reversed, giving Unser credit for the victory, but he is fined $40,000.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. St. Thomas (Fla.), 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950) (replay of 2015 NAIA World Series championship game)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Soccer — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FSV Mainz, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Köln, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox
Golf — The Match: Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, noon, TBS, TNT, truTV