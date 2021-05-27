On this day ...
MAY 27, 1823 — A $20,000 match race between American Eclipse (representing The North) and Henry (representing The South) took place at Union Course, Long Island, N.Y. American Eclipse won two of three heats, after his original jockey, William Crafts, is replaced by Samuel Purdy before the second heat. The race, witnessed by 60,000 spectators, is the first to have been timed by split-second chronometers, which were imported for the event.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA national championship in Edmond, Okla.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA outdoor national championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Idaho, Washington State at NCAA West Regional, 9 a.m. at Texas A&M
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at DeSales, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John Endicott-Lacrosse, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pomeroy at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John Endicott-Lacrosse, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at Pullman, 6 p.m.
Colfax, Pomeroy at Reardan, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Washington at Washington State, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, match play day 2, 4 p.m., TGC
College baseball — ACC tournament: teams TBD, noon, ROOT; Washington at Washington St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
College softball — NCAA tournament super regional: Florida St. at LSU, game 1, 4 p.m.; NCAA tournament super regional: Virginia Tech at UCLA, game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup North Division: Montréal at Toronto, first round, game 5, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Carolina at Nashville, first round, game 6, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
The Spring League — Conquerors vs. Linemen, 4 p.m., FS1; Alphas vs. Aviators, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Miami, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m. Friday, Tennis