On this day ...
JULY 24, 1960 — Jay Hebert beat Jim Ferrier by one stroke to win the PGA golf tournament.
Today
TRAVEL BASEBALL
LC 19U vs. Spokane Expos, 4 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series
LC 19U vs. Crew Baseball Club, 7:30 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series
Moscow Rebel Blue Devils vs. Rock Creek, 10 a.m. in Palouse Summer Series
Moscow Rebel Blue Devils vs. Palouse Coyotes 18U, 1:30 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series
Palouse Coyotes 18U vs. Rock Creek, 5 p.m. in Palouse Summer Series
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m. and noon, Tennis; WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, 4 p.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest and MLB Network; L.A. Angels at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (bantamweights), 7 p.m., Paramount
Rugby — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand, 10 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Rugby — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch, midnight, ESPN2; NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland, 12:30 a.m., FS1; Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
KBO baseball — Samsung at Kia, 1:55 a.m., ESPN; LG at Doosan, 12:55 a.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — St. Kilda at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Golf — European Tour: The British Masters, final round, 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, third round, noon, CBS
MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 1 p.m., Fox; Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 4 p.m., Fox; Arizona at San Diego, 6 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: e.p.t. 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, 1 p.m., NBC; PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 174 Prelims: undercard bouts, 2 p.m., ESPN; UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (middleweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact, Round of 16, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Leon, 7 p.m., NBCSN