FEBRUARY 12, 1968 — Jean-Claude Killy of France won the men’s giant slalom in the Winter Olympics at Grenoble, his second gold medal en route to the Alpine triple crown.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Montana State-Billings at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian (2), 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Eastern Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Lewis-Clark State hosts LCSC Winter Invitational 1, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at UW Invitational, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.

Timberline at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Logos at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Meadows at Salmon River, 5 p.m.

Orofino at St. Maries, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Troy, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament

Prairie at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district title game

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

College football — Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence, 7 a.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Connecticut at Georgetown, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, Daytona, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Daytona, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, noon, TGC

Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s college basketball — St. Bonaventure at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Michigan at Buffalo,, 5 p.m,, CBSSN

Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, 4 p.m., Tennis and 6 p.m., ESPN2; Phillip Island Trophy, early rounds, 6 p.m., Tennis

Men’s college hockey — Minnesota at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — New Orleans at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Sailing — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana Xolos, 7 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, midnight, ESPN2; The Australian Open, round of 16, 4 p.m., Tennis and 6 p.m., ESPN2; Phillip Island Trophy, early rounds, 6 p.m., Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, Daytona, 6:30 a.m., FS2 and 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Daytona, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA: Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Daytona, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: Orlando, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s college basketball — Connecticut at Xavier, 9 a.m., Fox; Indiana at Ohio State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Loyola-Chicago at Drake, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Florida State, 9 a.m., ROOT; Auburn at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Butler at Georgetown, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oregon at Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Eastern Washington at Montana State, 11 a.m., SWX; Iowa at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Kansas at Iowa State, noon, ABC; Saint Louis at Fordham, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Creighton, 2 p.m., Fox; North Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Rice at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m., ROOT; UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Providence at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS

Skiing — World Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NHL — Vegas at San Jose, 1 p.m., ROOT

Track and field — New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC

Women’s college basketball — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX;

Mixed martial arts — UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (preliminaries), 5 p.m., ESPN

NBA — Brooklyn at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Miami at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT

