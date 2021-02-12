On this day ...
FEBRUARY 12, 1968 — Jean-Claude Killy of France won the men’s giant slalom in the Winter Olympics at Grenoble, his second gold medal en route to the Alpine triple crown.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Montana State-Billings at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Arizona Christian (2), 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Eastern Washington at Washington State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State hosts LCSC Winter Invitational 1, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at UW Invitational, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Meadows at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Prairie at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district title game
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College football — Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, 9 a.m., NBCSN; Connecticut at Georgetown, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Washington State at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, Daytona, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Daytona, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, noon, TGC
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — St. Bonaventure at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Michigan at Buffalo,, 5 p.m,, CBSSN
Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, 4 p.m., Tennis and 6 p.m., ESPN2; Phillip Island Trophy, early rounds, 6 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college hockey — Minnesota at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — New Orleans at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Sailing — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana Xolos, 7 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, midnight, ESPN2; The Australian Open, round of 16, 4 p.m., Tennis and 6 p.m., ESPN2; Phillip Island Trophy, early rounds, 6 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, Daytona, 6:30 a.m., FS2 and 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Daytona, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA: Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Daytona, 2 p.m., FS1; Supercross: Orlando, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Connecticut at Xavier, 9 a.m., Fox; Indiana at Ohio State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Loyola-Chicago at Drake, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at Florida State, 9 a.m., ROOT; Auburn at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Butler at Georgetown, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oregon at Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Eastern Washington at Montana State, 11 a.m., SWX; Iowa at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Kansas at Iowa State, noon, ABC; Saint Louis at Fordham, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN; Arkansas at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Creighton, 2 p.m., Fox; North Carolina at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Rice at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m., ROOT; UCLA at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Providence at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Skiing — World Championships, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NHL — Vegas at San Jose, 1 p.m., ROOT
Track and field — New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX;
Mixed martial arts — UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (preliminaries), 5 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Brooklyn at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Miami at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT