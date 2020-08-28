On this day ...
AUGUST 28, 1956 — Australia swept the United States 5-0 to capture the Davis Cup.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Kuna, 7 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 6 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Timberline at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Prairie JV, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Timberlake at Grangeville, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Timberlake at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Castleford at Salmon River, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston hosts Meet in the Middle XC Opener, 10:50 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840)
High school football — Lewiston at Kuna, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (92.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One practice 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — European Tour: The ISPS Handa UK Championship second round, 7 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Tour Championship second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship second round, noon, TGC
Tennis — WTA: The Western and Southern Open semifinals, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: doubles semifinals, 9:30 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Games, times and TV networks to be determined.
High school football — St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), 4 p.m., ESPN; Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Cleveland at St. Louis, 5 p.m.; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m., ROOT Northwest and MLB Network
Australian rules football — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, 8:30 p.m., FS2; AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Fremantle, 11:30 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
KBO baseball — SK at NC, 1:55 a.m., ESPN; Doosan at LG, 12:55 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Rugby — NRL: Wests at Penrith, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 4 p.m., NBC
Golf — European Tour: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Tour Championship, third round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, third round, noon, NBC; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 2 p.m., TGC
Cycling — The Tour de France: Stage 1, 5 a.m., NBCSN
NHL playoffs — East second round: Phuiladelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 3, 9 a.m., NBC; West second round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Games, times and TV networks to be determined.
MLB — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., FS1; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m., ROOT Northwest
Soccer — MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 5 p.m., FS1