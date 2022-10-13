On this day ...
OCTOBER 13, 1960 — Bill Mazeroski opened the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees that gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 victory and the World Series championship.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 9 a.m. in Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Shadle Park, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Upper Columbia Academy at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 6 p.m.
Logos at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 5:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow at Sandpoint, 3:30 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Clarkston at Shadle Park, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Colton, Genesee, Troy at, Pomeroy hosts Pomeroy XC Class 1B Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, game 2, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, game 2, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, game 2, 12:30 p.m., TBS; A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS
College football — Temple at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m., FS1; Morgan St. at NC Central, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — San Diego-WTA early rounds, 5 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
NFL — Washington at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
NHL — Seattle at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
Golf — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, 8 p.m., TGC
