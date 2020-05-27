On this day ...
MAY 27, 1990 — Arie Luyendyk wins the fastest Indianapolis 500 by overpowering former winner Bobby Rahal during the final 33 laps, for his first Indy car victory in 76 races. His average speed of 185.984 mph breaks Rahal’s record of 170.722 in 1986. Luyendyk becomes the first to finish the race in under three hours.
