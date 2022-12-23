On this day ...

DECEMBER 23, 1972 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception,” in an AFC Divisional playoff game. On fourth-and-10 on their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and no time outs. Terry Bradshaw, under pressure, threw a pass over the middle to Oakland’s 35-yard line which is deflected by Oakland’s Jack Tatum. Harris caught the deflection at the Raiders’ 43-yard line and ran down the left sideline for a touchdown.

Tags

Recommended for you