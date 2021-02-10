On this day ...
FEBRUARY 10, 1991 — Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers, who played with a stress fracture in his left foot, won the NBA All-Star MVP after a 17-point, 22-rebound effort to lead the East to a 116-114 victory.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Maries at Grangeville, 6 p.m. in Class 2A district title game
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Genesee at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament
Salmon River vs. Council, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
SPORTS ON TV
G League — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. G League Ignite, 8 a.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, Daytona, 9 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Connecticut at Providence, 1 p.m., FS1; Pepperdine at San Francisco, 2 p.m., ROOT; Northern Iowa at Drake, 4 p.m., CBSSN; VIrginia at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ROOT; Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1; Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — DePaul at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — The Australian Open, second round, 4 p.m., Tennis and 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Atlanta at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Australian Baseball League — teams TBD, semifinal, 6 p.m., ROOT