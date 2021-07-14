On this day ...

JULY 14, 1951 — Citation became the first horse to win $1 million in a career by taking the Hollywood Gold Cup by four lengths in Inglewood, Calif. Citation retired after the race with total earnings of $1,085,760. In 45 starts, Citation ran out of the money only once.

Today

SUMMER BASEBALL

Camas Prairie at Northern Lakes (2), noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA Finals — Phoenix at Milwaukee, game 4, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, noon, TGC; The British Open: first round, 1 a.m. Thursday, TGC

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday, Tennis

WNBA — All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, 4 p.m., ESPN

Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, 4:30 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA Finals — Phoenix at Milwaukee, game 4, 6 p.m., ABC

