On this day ...
FEBUARY 27, 1992 — Prairie View set an NCAA Division I record for most defeats in a season with a 112-79 loss to Mississippi Valley State in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament. Prairie View’s 0-28 mark broke the record of 27 losses shared by four teams.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Peoria, Ariz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Columbia, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at Pac-12 last chance meet, 10:30 a.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
NBA — Utah at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FC, noon, FS1; MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, round 3, 7 a.m., CNBC; NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland, midnight Monday, FS2
Men’s college basketball – UConn at Georgetown, 9 a.m., CBS; SMU at Houston, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS; Wichita St. at Memphis, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; George Washington at George Mason, 11:30 a.m., USA; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., CBS; East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro, 1 p.m., CBSSN; St. John’s at DePaul, 2 p.m., FS1; Indiana at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 9 a.m., FS1; LSU at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox; NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, 4 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, final round, noon, TGC
NBA — Philadelphia at New York. 10 a.m., ABC; Utah at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Dallas at Golden State, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Tennis — Santiago-ATP final, 1 p.m., Tennis; Guadalajara-WTA final, 5 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12; California at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — USATF: Indoor Championships, day 2, 2 p.m., CNBC
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Canada, 2:50 p.m., FS2
NHL — Seattle at San Jose, 7 p.m., ROOT
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Westbrook Invitational, 9:30 a.m. in Peoria, Ariz.
Idaho at Grand Canyon Invitational, 9 a.m. in Phoenix
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Cascade Conference championship, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland, midnight, FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Women’s college golf — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: first round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
College baseball — St. John’s at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — Syracuse at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m., FS1; UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. at Oregon St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m., ESPN2