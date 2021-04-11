On this day ...
APRIL 12, 1981 — Tom Watson won his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.
Idaho, Washington State at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Troy at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Culdesac at Kendrick (2), 4 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Orofino at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Orofino at Mullan,, 10 a.m. at Pinehurst
SPORTS ON TV
Men's soccer — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Charleston-WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Tuesday
College golf — Western Intercollegiate, 4 p.m., TGC
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — L.A. Lakers at New York, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN