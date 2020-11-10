On this day ...
NOVEMBER 10, 1940 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 7-3 in a penalty free game at Forbes Field. Philadelphia’s George Somers hit a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. Coley McDonough of the Steelers scored on a 1-yard rush in the third quarter.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
KBO baseball playoffs — Doosan at KT, 1:25 a.m., ESPN2.
Tennis — Sofia-ATP, 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Spring League football — Jousters vs. Alphas, 5 p.m., FS1.
College football — Kent State at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Rugby — NRL, New South Wales vs. Queensland, 1 a.m. Wednesday, FS1.