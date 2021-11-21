On this day ...
NOVEMBER 22, 1986 — Wayne Gretzky, playing in his 575th NHL game, scored his 500th goal in the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Utah Valley, 2:30 p.m. in the SoCal Challenge Tournament at San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Winthrop at Washington State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Highland at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Butler vs. Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, 3 p.m., FS1; Jacksonville Classic third-place game: TBD, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: California vs. Florida, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Jacksonville Classic championship: TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; SoCal Challenge: TCU vs. Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPNU; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. Fresno St., 10 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield and San Diego vs. New York, 3 p.m., Tennis
NFL — N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NBA — Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT