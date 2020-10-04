On this day ...
OCTOBER 4, 1980 — Alabama’s 45-0 win against Kentucky at Legion Field gave coach Paul “Bear” Bryant his 300th career coaching victory.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 11:10 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, 6 a.m., FS1; NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m., Fox; Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Philadelphia at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, 11:30 a.m., FS1
WNBA Finals — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, noon, ABC
NBA Finals — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The French Open, round of 16, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis