On this day ...
AUGUST 15, 2007 — Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy pled guilty to felony charges for taking cash payoffs from gamblers and betting on games he officiated in a scandal that rocked the league and raised questions about the integrity of the sport.
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, race 2, 6 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 6 a.m., CNBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 10 a.m., NBC; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 11 a.m., FS2; NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, noon, Fox
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, final round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur: championship match, noon, TGC and 1 p.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, final round, 1 p.m., TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona, 10:50 a.m., ABC; MLS: LAFC at Atlanta United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS1; MLS: Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2, and noon, FS1
Track and field — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, 10 a.m., ESPN
Tennis — Canada-ATP/WTA, singles and doubles finals, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; Cincinnati-ATP, early rounds, 3 p.m., Tennis
Monday
SPORTS ON TV
Little League Softball — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C., 10 a.m., ESPN2; Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Elimination Game, Greenville, N.C., 1 p.m., ESPN 2.
MLB — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., ESPN.
NBA — Summer League: TBD, consolation game, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN; Summer League: TBD, consolation game, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.. ESPN2; Summer League: TBD, consolation game, 7 p.m., ESPN2.