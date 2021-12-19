On this day ...
DECEMBER 19, 2001 — Marshall, led by Byron Leftwich, came back from a 38-8 halftime deficit to beat East Carolina 64-61 in double-overtime in the GMAC Bowl in the highest scoring bowl game in history.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Stony Brook, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Green Bay at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Stony Brook, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Michigan vs. Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPN; UConn vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Arizona vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ohio St. at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, final day, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., NBC
NFL — Tennesee at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Green Bay at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., Fox; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
High school boys basketball — The Battle: Stepinac High School (N.Y.) at St. Raymond’s (N.Y.), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger final, 11 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Texas vs. Stanford, noon, ABC; Dartmouth at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; San Francisco at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
G League — Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, noon, ESPN2; Winter Showcase: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — Draft lottery, noon, ESPN
Speedskating — U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s and women’s 1,000m, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Freeman, 5:45 p.m.
Asotin at Northwest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Asotin at Northwest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman at Moscow, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
NFL — Las Vegas at Cleveland, 2 p.m., NFL Network; Minnesota at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Creighton at DePaul, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Northern Arizona at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT