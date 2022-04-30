On this day ...

APRIL 30, 1976 — Muhammad Ali won a unanimous 15-round decision against Jimmy Young in Landover, Md., and retained his world heavyweight title.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 10 a.m.

USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.

Idaho at Desert Heat Classic, noon in Tucson, Ariz.

Washington State at Fresno State Invitational, 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournament final, Phoenix

WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State vs. Gonzaga, 9 a.m. in Colton

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Clarkston at West Valley (2), noon

East Valley at Pullman (2), noon

Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

St. Maries vs. Grangeville (2), 10:30 a.m. at Clearwater Valley

Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon

Pomeroy at Touchet (2), 11 a.m.

Reardan at Asotin (2), noon

DeSales at Colton (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clarkston at East Valley (2), noon

Sandpoint at Moscow (2), 11 a.m.

Pullman at Rogers (2), noon

Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.

Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon

Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian (2), 10:30 a.m.

Reardan at Asotin (2), noon

St. Maries vs. Grangeville (2), 10:30 a.m. at Clearwater Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Capital Classic, 7 a.m.

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

Orofino at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Capital Classic, 7 a.m.

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

Orofino at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston, Pullman, Asotin at Strandberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Central Valley

Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Undeberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville

Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Nezperce, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline at, Troy hosts Troy Invitational, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 10 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); USC at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon, KCLX-AM (1450); East Valley at Pullman (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)

High school softball — Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon, KMAX-AM (840)

MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 16, noon, NBC

NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC

Track and field — The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2

College track and field — The Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN

College football — Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12

High school boys basketball — Iverson Classic All-American game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, 1 p.m., CBSSN

USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox

MLB — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN

Swimming — U.S. International Team Trials: finals, 3 p.m., CNBC

College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Boxing — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

SUNDAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 7 p.m., FS1

Golf — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC

College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; California at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12

Auto racing — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, noon, Fox; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, noon, NBC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 1, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC

MLB — Seattle at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

USFL — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, 11:30 a.m., USA

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship round of 16: TBD, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Recommended for you