APRIL 30, 1976 — Muhammad Ali won a unanimous 15-round decision against Jimmy Young in Landover, Md., and retained his world heavyweight title.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 10 a.m.
USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.
Idaho at Desert Heat Classic, noon in Tucson, Ariz.
Washington State at Fresno State Invitational, 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Montana State, 8 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournament final, Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State vs. Gonzaga, 9 a.m. in Colton
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clarkston at West Valley (2), noon
East Valley at Pullman (2), noon
Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
St. Maries vs. Grangeville (2), 10:30 a.m. at Clearwater Valley
Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon
Pomeroy at Touchet (2), 11 a.m.
Reardan at Asotin (2), noon
DeSales at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston at East Valley (2), noon
Sandpoint at Moscow (2), 11 a.m.
Pullman at Rogers (2), noon
Potlatch at Prairie (2), 11 a.m.
Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian (2), 10:30 a.m.
Reardan at Asotin (2), noon
St. Maries vs. Grangeville (2), 10:30 a.m. at Clearwater Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston at Capital Classic, 7 a.m.
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
Orofino at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston at Capital Classic, 7 a.m.
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
Orofino at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston, Pullman, Asotin at Strandberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Central Valley
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Undeberg Invitational, 11 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville
Deary, Genesee, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Nezperce, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline at, Troy hosts Troy Invitational, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Bushnell at Lewis-Clark State (2), 10 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); USC at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon, KCLX-AM (1450); East Valley at Pullman (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school softball — Northwest Christian at Colfax (2), noon, KMAX-AM (840)
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 16, noon, NBC
NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Track and field — The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2
College track and field — The Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN
College football — Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12
High school boys basketball — Iverson Classic All-American game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, 1 p.m., CBSSN
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox
MLB — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
Swimming — U.S. International Team Trials: finals, 3 p.m., CNBC
College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-WTA/ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; California at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Oregon, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, noon, Fox; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, noon, NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, game 1, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, game 7, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
USFL — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, 11:30 a.m., USA
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship round of 16: TBD, 3:50 p.m., FS2