On this day ...
MAY 16, 1980 — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 to win the NBA title in six games. Rookie guard Magic Johnson filled in at center for injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to win Finals MVP honors. The 42 points are the most by a rookie in an NBA Finals game.
On TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Freiburg at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundelsiga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:20 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1: Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (heavyweights), 6 p.m., ESPN
KBO Baseball — Kiwoom at LG, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Köln, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, 11 a.m., TGC, NBC and NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 11 a.m., CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox