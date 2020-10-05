On this day ...
OCTOBER 5, 1991 — Fresno State tied an NCAA record for most points in a quarter, with 49 in the second period as it pounded New Mexico 94-17. Fresno State’s Derek Mahoney tied an NCAA record with 13 extra points.
