On this day ...
OCTOBER 29, 2005 — Top-ranked Southern California won its 30th consecutive game, routing Washington State 55-13. The Trojans tied Texas for the 11th-longest winning streak in major college football history.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Baylor Invitational, 7 a.m.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Head of the America, 11:30 a.m. in Gold River, Calif.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
North Colorado at Washington State, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clearwater Valley at Raft River, noon in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Lapwai at Butte County, noon in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Genesee vs. Oakley, 8 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament consolation final at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy vs. Murtaugh, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament winner’s bracket final at Madison High School, Rexburg
Genesee-Oakley winner vs. Troy-Murtaugh loser, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament third-place match at Madison High School, Rexburg
Troy-Murtaugh winner vs. Genesee-Oakley-Troy-Murtaugh winner, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament championship match at Madison High School, Rexburg
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho state cross country meet, 10 a.m. at LCSC Cross Country Trail
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A regional meet, 12:30 p.m. at Apple Ridge XC Course, Yakima
Asotin, Colfax, Colton, Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B/2B regional meeet, 10 a.m. at Chewelah Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A district championships, 2 p.m. at Washington State’s Gibb Pool
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A districts, noon at UI Swim Center
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A districts, noon at UI Swim Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Miami (Fla.) at Virginia, 9:30 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Sacramento State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
Women’s college basketball — Westmont (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
World Series — Philadelphia at Houston, game 2, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Sassuolo at Napoli, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Fulham, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, 11:45 a.m., USA
College football — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ABC; Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN; South Florida at Houston, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma at Iowa St., 9 a.m., FS1; Boston College at Connecticut, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Illinois at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida vs. Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 12:30 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at UCF, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Oregon at California, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Temple at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Portland St. at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado St. at Boise St., 4 p.m., FS1; USC at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12; UAB at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Baylor at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Breeders Crown Harness Racing: night 2, 4:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead on Tools 250, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
College water polo — California at UCLA, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 287 Main Card: Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui (lightweights), 1 p.m., Showtime
World Series — Philadelphia at Houston, game 2, 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer — NWSL championship: Portland vs. Kansas City, 5 p.m., CBS
NHL — Pittsburgh at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match: Nigeria vs. Germany, 3:45 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup final: Colombia vs. Spain, 7:15 a.m., FS2; FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 11:40 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP finals, 6 a.m., Tennis; Paris-ATP early rounds; WTA Finals round robin, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
NFL — Denver vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., ESPN+; Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Dallas, 10 a.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA; MLS Western Conference final: Austin FC at LA FC, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS1
Women’s college volleyball — West Virginia at Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 11 a.m., NBC; Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Washington St. at Southern Cal, noon, Pac-12; Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer — Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12