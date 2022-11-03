On this day ...
NOVEMBER 3, 1996 — Jerry Rice became the first player with 1,000 career NFL receptions in San Francisco’s 24-17 victory against New Orleans.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Park Gilbert at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Weber State, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Rogers at Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament first round
Liberty at Colfax, 7:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament championship match
Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal
Colton at Prescott, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament elimination match
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Houston at Philadelphia, game 5, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Park Gilbert at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, first round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, second round, 8 p.m., TGC; Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: second round, 11 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, TGC
College football — UTEP at Rice, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
High school football — Jenks (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), 5 p.m., ESPN2
World Series — Houston at Philadelphia, game 5, 5 p.m., Fox
NFL — Philadelphia at Houston, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Men’s college soccer — UCLA at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Paris-ATP early rounds; WTA Finals round robin, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
