On this day ...
MAY 26, 1987 — Boston’s Larry Bird stole an inbounds pass from Detroit’s Isiah Thomas and passed the ball over his shoulder to a cutting Dennis Johnson for the winning basket as the Celtics pulled out an improbable 108-107 win against Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final series.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 3 p.m. at Mt. Tahoma High School, Tacoma
Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B state meet, 4 p.m. at Eastern Washington
Asotin, Colfax at Washington Class 1B state meet, 4 p.m. at Eastern Washington
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA outdoor national championship, 12:30 p.m. at Gulf Shores, Ala.
Washington State, Idaho at NCAA West preliminaries, 8 a.m. at Fayetteville, Ark.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Dallas at Golden State, game 5, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College baseball — Pac-12 tournament second round: teams TBD, 9 a.m., 12:45, 4:45 and 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, day 2, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
College softball — NCAA tournament super regional: Texas at Arkansas, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament super regional: Clemson at Oklahoma St., game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, game 5, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Dallas at Golden State, game 5, 6 p.m., TNT
Tennis — The French Open, third round, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, 2:50 a.m. Friday, FS2