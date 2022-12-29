On this day ...
DECEMBER 29, 1982 — Jeremiah Castille intercepted three passes to help Alabama beat Illinois 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl and send coach Paul “Bear” Bryant out as a winner. Bryant finished his coaching career with 323-85-17 record.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow vs. Pendleton (Ore.), 8:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Clarkston vs. Lewiston, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Prairie vs. Kellogg, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School
Lapwai vs. Shadle Park, 2:30 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman vs. Timberlake, 10:30 a.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Cheney, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Garfield-Palouse at Lake Roosevelt, 3:45 p.m. in Reardan
Pomeroy at Dayton-Waitsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Truckstop.com tournament in New Plymouth
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Moscow, 10 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Pendleton (Ore.) vs. Kellogg, 11 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament seventh-place game at Clarkston High School
Clarkston vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center
Prairie vs. Lapwai, 4 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament championship game at P1FCU Activity Center
Pullman vs. Ferris, noon in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Colfax vs. Bonners Ferry, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley
Asotin vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 5 p.m. in Colton Christmas Tournament
Genesee at Colton, 6:30 p.m. in Colton Christmas Tournament
Garfield-Palouse at Lake Roosevelt, 2 p.m. in Reardan
Pomeroy at Dayton-Waitsburg, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Potlatch at Central Idaho League duals, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Pendleton (Ore.), 8:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KRPL-AM (1400); Clarkston vs. Lewiston, 11:30 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax vs. Cheney, 1:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Grangeville vs. Moscow, 10 a.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament fourth-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KRPL-AM (1400); Clarkston vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m. in Avista Holiday Tournament third-place game at P1FCU Activity Center, KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax vs. Bonners Ferry, 3:30 p.m. in Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley, KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN; The Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., 2:30 p.m., ESPN; The Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — United Cup: group stage, 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Providence at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Hofstra at Delaware, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS2; Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Valparaiso at Drake, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Tulane at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — LSU at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Dallas at Tennessee, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
