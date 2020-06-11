On this day ...
JUNE 11, 1990 — Nolan Ryan, 43, pitched the sixth no-hitter of his career as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0. Ryan became the first to pitch no-hitters for three teams and the oldest to throw one.
On TV
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Track and field — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, 11 a.m., NBCSN
MLB — Draft: Rounds 2-5, 2 p.m., ESPN and MLB Network
Boxing — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, 1 a.m. Friday, FS1; NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, 3 a.m. Friday, FS1
KBO Baseball — KT at Samsung, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN