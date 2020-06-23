On this day ...
JUNE 23, 2005 — Tim Duncan came up huge in the second half and was chosen finals MVP and Manu Ginobili had another breakthrough performance to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Detroit Pistons 81-74 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Spokane at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
KBO baseball Hanwha at Samsung, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN.
Tennis — Battle of the Brits Round Robin, 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Brighton at Leicester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A, Cagliari at SPAL, 10:25 a.m., ESPN; Premier League, West Ham at Tottenham, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN; Serie A, Parma at Genoa, 12:30 p.m., ESPN.
Boxing — Super Flyweights, Moloney vs. Franco, 5 p.m., ESPN.