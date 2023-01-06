On this day ...
JANUARY 6, 1976 — Ted Turner, a millionaire communications executive and internationally known yachtsman, purchased the Atlanta Braves for a reported $10 million to $12 million.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Hawaii Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Deary vs. St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. at Highland
Nezperce at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
St. George’s at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Logos at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Deary vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. at Highland
Colton at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
St. George’s at Asotin, 5:30 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 6 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Pullman at Gut Check, 8:30 a.m. at ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash.
Moscow at PNW Classic, 9 a.m. at University High School
Potlatch, Nezperce, Timberline, Grangeville at Rollie Lane Tournament, 8 a.m. in Nampa
Clearwater Valley at Cosgrove-Eschler Tournament, 2 p.m. at Joseph (Ore.) High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school girls basketball — Colfax at Reardan, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school boys basketball — Colfax at Reardan, 7:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
High school boys basketball — Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), 2 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, 3 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Detroit Mercy at Wright St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Akron at Ball St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 8 p.m., SWX
NBA — Portland at Indiana, 4 p.m., ROOT; Brooklyn at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Miami at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Oregon at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Lewis & Clark at Whitworth, 6 p.m., SWX; Utah at Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12 (joined in progress)
Women’s college gymnastics — LSU at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Udinese vs. Juventus, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball —Notre Dame at North Carolina, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Vanderbilt at Missouri, 9 a.m., CBS; Creigton at Connecticut, 9 a.m., Fox; Davidson at VCU, 9 a.m., USA; St. John’s at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Kentucky at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN; Wisconsin at Illinois, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Mississippi at Mississippi St., 11 a.m., CBS; Georgetown at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; UMass at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA; Michigan at Michigan St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; Valparaiso at Bradley, noon, CBSSN; San Diego St. at Wyoming, 1 p.m., CBS; Clemson at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Villanova, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Delaware at Charleston, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington at Idaho, 2 p.m., SWX; Utah St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Butler at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1; UNLV at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 7 p.m., ROOT
High school football — All-American Bowl, 10 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, 1 p.m., NBC and 3 p.m., TGC
NFL — Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN; Tennessee at Jacksonville, 5:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Men’s college hockey — Minnesota at St. Cloud St., 4 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Seattle at Ottawa, 4 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketball — Iowa at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., Fox