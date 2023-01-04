On this day ...
JANUARY 4, 2012 — Geno Smith tied a record for any bowl game with six touchdown passes, including four to Tavon Austin, as West Virginia set a bowl scoring record by beating Clemson 70-33 in the Orange Bowl.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colville at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colville at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Moscow at Grangeville, 5:30 p.m.
Potlatch at St. Maries, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Highland, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Rogers, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Moscow at Grangeville, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Colville at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school boys basketball — Moscow at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Colville at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Bologna at AS Roma, 7:30 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Juventus at Cremonese, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — Charleston at NC A&T, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at Davidson, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UConn at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; DePaul at Butler, 6 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
NHL — New Jersey at Detroit, 4 p.m., TNT; Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA — Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ROOT; Miami at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
