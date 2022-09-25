On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 25, 1962 — Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson at 2:06 of the first round at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the world heavyweight title.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Bedford Cup, 8 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Barb Chandler Classic, 8 a.m. in Boise, Idaho
Washington State at Gonzaga Hidden Duel, 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Baltimore at New England, 10 a.m., KPRL-AM (1400); Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Atlanta at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 11 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, 6 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, singles matches, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 1:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, 10 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 12:30 p.m., USA; FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college volleyball — Purdue at Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Florida St., noon, ESPN; Stanford at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
NFL — Kansas City at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Baltimore at New England, 10 a.m., Fox; Atlanta at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; San Francisco at Denver, 5:15 p.m., NBC
MLB — Seattle at Kansas City, 11 a.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Rodeo — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, game of the week, 2 p.m., CBS; Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, day 3, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — San Diego-ATP singles final, 5 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 8 p.m., Tennis
FIBA basketball — Women’s World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., 9 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Derek Dolenc Invitational, 7 a.m. in Madison, Ill.
Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah Invitational, 8 a.m. in Vancouver, Wash.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State, Idaho at Golfweek Red Sky Classic, 9 a.m. in Wolcott, Colo.
Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah Invitational, 8 a.m. in Vancouver, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
St. John Bosco at Highland, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 5 p.m.
Prairie vs. Logos at Potlatch, 6:30 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 8 p.m.
Country Christian Pasco at Pullman Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Pullman Christian, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
McCall at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
Classical Christian at Pullman Christian, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint Invite, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint Invite, noon
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., noon, 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NFL — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 5:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
NHL preseason — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT