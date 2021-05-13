On this day ...
MAY 13, 1976 — The New York Nets overcame a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the final ABA championship in six games.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kamiah vs. Prairie, 3:30 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino
Genesee vs. Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament semifinal at Orofino
East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament loser-out game
Genesee vs. Potlatch, 3 p.m. in Class 1A district semifinal at Genesee North Field
Prairie vs. Kendrick, 3 p.m. in Class 1A district semifinal at Genesee South Field
Prairie-Kendrick winner vs. Genesee-Potlatch winner, 5 p.m. in Class 1A district championship at Genesee South Field
Prairie-Kendrick loser vs. Genesee-Potlatch loser, 5 p.m. in Class 1A district third-place game at Genesee North Field
Kettle Falls at Colfax, 4 p.m. in Northeast 2B district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman at North Central, 4 p.m. in GSL Class 2A culminating event
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston at Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Lewiston at Class 5A regional meet, 2 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Moscow at Class 4A regional meet, 2 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Asotin, Colfax at Northeast 2B League championship meet, 2 p.m. at Lind-Ritzville
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Asotin, Colfax at Bi-County 2B League meet, noon at Kalispel Golf and Country Club
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — European Tour: The Betfred British Masters, second round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, 12:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, final, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college soccer — NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida St., semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. North Carolina, semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Philadelphia at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Portland at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT
College softball — Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona, 7 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA, 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis