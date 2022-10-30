On this day ...

OCTOBER 30, 1999 — Marques Tuiasosopo became the first college player to pass for 300 yards and run for 200, racking up a school-record 509 yards as Washington rallied to beat Stanford 35-30. Tuiasosopo completed 19-of-32 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown and rushed 22 times for 207 yards and two scores.

