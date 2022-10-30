OCTOBER 30, 1999 — Marques Tuiasosopo became the first college player to pass for 300 yards and run for 200, racking up a school-record 509 yards as Washington rallied to beat Stanford 35-30. Tuiasosopo completed 19-of-32 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown and rushed 22 times for 207 yards and two scores.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westmont (Calif.) at Washington State (exhibition), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
California at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Baylor Invitational, 7 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State at USC, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Arizona at Minnesota, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP finals, 6 a.m., Tennis; Paris-ATP early rounds; WTA Finals round robin, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
NFL — Denver vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., ESPN+; Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Dallas, 10 a.m., Fox; N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at Buffalo, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA; MLS Western Conference final: Austin FC at LA FC, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup final: Colombia vs. Spain, 7:15 a.m., FS2; FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, 11:40 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS1
Women’s college volleyball — West Virginia at Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 11 a.m., NBC; Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Washington St. at Southern Cal, noon, Pac-12; Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer — Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Saint Mary’s Invitational, 8:20 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Pac-12 Preview, 10:30 a.m. in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman at Clarkston, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Houston at Philadelphia, game 3, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Paris-ATP early rounds, WTA Finals round robin, 3 and 11 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
World Series — Houston at Philadelphia, game 3, 5 p.m., Fox
NFL — Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2