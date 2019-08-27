On this day ...
AUGUST 27, 2015 — Usain Bolt won his fourth straight 200-meter title at the world championships, finishing in 19.55 seconds in Beijing.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lakeland at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lewiston at Lakeland, 4 p.m.
Moscow at Post Falls, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — U.S. Open: First Round, 9 a.m., ESPN; U.S. Open: First Round, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, noon, TNT
WNBA — Los Angeles at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Major League Baseball — Texas at LA Angels, 7 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT.