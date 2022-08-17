On this day ...

AUGUST 17, 1938 — Henry Armstrong won the lightweight title with a 15-round decision against Lou Ambers and became the only boxer to hold world championship titles in three weight divisions simultaneously. Armstrong won the featherweight (126-pound) title by knocking out Petey Sarron in six rounds on Oct. 29, 1937. On May 31, 1938, he won the welterweight (147-pound) championship from Barney Ross by a decision.

Tags

Recommended for you