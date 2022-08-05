On this day ...

AUGUST 5, 2012 — Jamaica’s Usain Bolt claimed consecutive gold medals in the marquee track and field event at the Summer Games in London. Only about fifth-fastest of the eight runners to the halfway mark, Bolt erased that deficit and overtook a star-studded field to win the 100-meter final in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record that allowed him join Carl Lewis as the only men to win the event twice.

