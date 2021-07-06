On this day ...
JULY 5, 1887 — Lottie Dod of Britain, 15, became the youngest woman to win the women’s singles championship at Wimbledon, defeating Blanch Bingley 6-2, 6-0.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins at Kennewick (2), 11 a.m.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 5 p.m.
Pullman Posse at Shadle Park (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — WTA, Hamburg European Open, 4 a.m., Tennis Channel; Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2.
Cycling — Tour de France, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Spain, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Concacaf Gold Cup, Trinidad and Tobago vs. French Guiana, 1:30 p.m., FS2; Haiti vs. Bermuda, 4 p.m., FS2; Copa America, Argentina vs. Colombia, 6 p.m., FS1; Concacaf Gold Cup, Guatemala vs. Guadeloupe, 6:30 p.m., FS2.
Golf — The Match: Mickelson and Brady vs. DeChambeau and Rodgers, 2:30 p.m., TBS and TNT.
Major League Baseball — Milwaukee at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN; Yankees at Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN and ROOT.
NBA playoffs — Milwaukee at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ABC.