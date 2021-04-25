On this day ...

APRIL 26, 2012 — Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck was selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, followed by Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was taken by the Washington Redskins.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 8 a.m. at College of Idaho

Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 9 a.m. at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Boulder City, Nev.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 8 a.m. at College of Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grangeville at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Clarkston JV at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 3 p.m. at Clearwater Park (completion of April 2 suspended game)

Potlatch vs. Kamiah, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clarkston at Rogers, 3 p.m.

Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Sandpoint at Moscow, 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Orofino at Lakeside, noon

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

Men's college tennis — Pac-12 tournament final, 3 p.m., Pac-12

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT

NHL — Carolina at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Men's lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League College Draft, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

