On this day ...
APRIL 26, 2012 — Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck was selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, followed by Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, who was taken by the Washington Redskins.
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 8 a.m. at College of Idaho
Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 9 a.m. at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Boulder City, Nev.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference Championships, 8 a.m. at College of Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Clarkston JV at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 3 p.m. at Clearwater Park (completion of April 2 suspended game)
Potlatch vs. Kamiah, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston at Rogers, 3 p.m.
Shadle Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Sandpoint at Moscow, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Orofino at Lakeside, noon
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men's college tennis — Pac-12 tournament final, 3 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT
NHL — Carolina at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men's lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League College Draft, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis