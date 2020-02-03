On this day ...
FEBRUARY 3, 2008 — Eli Manning and the New York Giants ended New England’s unbeaten season and pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. Manning threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left to beat the Patriots 17-14. New England (18-1) was one play from winning, but its defense couldn’t stop a 12-play, 83-yard drive that featured a spectacular leaping catch by David Tyree.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Sacramento State, 7:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Orofino at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Logos at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College basketball — Sacramento State at Idaho women, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Idaho men at Sacramento State, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Cordoba Open, 10:30 a.m., Tennis.
Men’s basketball — North Carolina at Florida State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s basketball — Oregon at Connecticut, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL — Philadelphia at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.